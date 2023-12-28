In the serene hills of Assam's Dima Hasao district, a significant political event is unfolding as the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election approaches.

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika is exuding confidence about securing a victory in this crucial local government election.

Speaking to the media, Hazarika said, "I think we will win all the 22 constituencies...if not, we may not perform well in one or two constituencies...in total, we are aiming to win 26 constituencies."

It is to be mentioned here that before the election six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates emerged victorious without facing any opposition in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections.

The BJP candidates who secured unopposed victories are Manjit Naiding from the Hamri constituency, Mohit Hojai from the West Maibang constituency, Prajit Hojai from the Hajadisa constituency, Amendu Hojai from the Harengjao constituency, Najit Kempra from the Gunajung constituency and an unnamed candidate from East Maibang constituency.



Also Read: Assam: 6 BJP candidates win uncontested in North Cachar Hills council elections

Further, the minister asserted that Assam CM will hold a three-day visit to the Dima Hasao ahead of the polls on January 3.

"I believe that due to the ongoing development in the region, people are showing their support for BJP in the upcoming election," he added.

Condemning the recent act of violence Sekhkhar constituency, Pijush Hazarika asserted that the people who have voted and who have not are their own people and should live in peace and harmony.

Earlier two persons were seriously injured in poll-related violence in Dima Hasao district. The incident took place in The North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council's Semkhar constituency.

The vehicles and motorcycles of independent candidate Hirojit Zidong, the independent candidate from Sekhkhar constituency of the hill council, were vandalised by miscreants and two workers of the candidate were attacked with sharp weapons.

Riden Haflongbar and Prakash Fonglo are seriously injured in the attack and are admitted to the Maibang Hospital. It is learnt that the police have left for the spot from Maibang after getting information about the incident.

Herojit Zidong, an independent candidate from Sekhkhar constituency, said that the puja was held today by Ranu Langthasa, the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency, and the incident took place during that time.

He alleged that when the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency was performing the puja today, former members of the DNLA militant outfit, Pradao and Ringmao Boro, Phoolan Fanglo attacked his workers with sharp weapons and two of his workers were seriously injured in the attack.