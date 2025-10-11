Assam minister Pijush Hazarika criticizes Congress over ‘Mayabini’ song controversy

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday, October 10 slammed the Congress party and its state president, Gaurav Gogoi, over the alleged politicization of Zubeen Garg's popular song 'Mayabini'. Speaking at a party meeting in Bongaigaon, Hazarika accused Congress workers of misusing an artist’s creation for political gains.



Addressing the gathering, Hazarika said, “Another unfortunate incident involving Congress! In a party meeting held in Bongaigaon, Congress workers, adorned with full party caps and symbols, under the leadership of Hon’ble MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi, shamelessly used the song ‘Mayabini’ for political promotion. This song belongs to our beloved artist Zubeen da. Turning art into propaganda is a disgrace.”



Hazarika questioned the ethical boundaries of political campaigns, adding, “How low will the Congress party stoop for votes and political interest? After such actions, we are asked why we engage politically with the artists who are the soul of our culture.”



The remarks reflect rising tensions between the BJP and Congress in Assam, particularly over the use of cultural icons and artistic creations in political mobilization.