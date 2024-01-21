Minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information, and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, led a ceremony in Laharighat under Morigaon district, distributing ration cards to 14,079 families who recently received fresh ration cards under the Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs.

The distribution, which took place on January 21 was part of a statewide initiative wherein fresh ration cards were issued to eligible families starting January 16. A total of 35,227 new beneficiaries stand to benefit from this program, providing essential support to households in need.

Expressing his gratitude for the efforts of the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Government, Minister Hazarika highlighted the success in making Morigaon district, including Laharighat , flood-free last year. He credited the achievements to the dedicated work of the Water Resources Department, which constructed a mathauri on the banks of the Brahmaputra at Laharighat, contributing to the prevention of floods and erosion.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Minister Hazarika stated the government's commitment to eradicating hunger and malnutrition under the National Food Security Act. He praised the collaborative efforts of the Central and State Governments, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in working for the development and welfare of the society.

Speaking on the accomplishments of the current government in Assam, Minister Hazarika pointed out that unprecedented measures had been taken to provide government employment to approximately 88,000 youths. He urged citizens to avail themselves of the benefits offered by various government schemes designed for their well-being.

Highlighting the significant progress in flood management, Minister Hazarika stated that the Water Resources Department works tirelessly day and night to prevent erosion of the Brahmaputra in the Lahrighat constituency. He assured the public that the government is steadfast in its commitment to the overall development of the region and its residents.