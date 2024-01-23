Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika today distributed ration cards to beneficiaries during a programme at Gohpur in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that through this program, the State Government has taken up a program to distribute 10 lakh, 73 thousand and 490 ration cards in Assam. This will benefit 42 lakh, 85 thousand and 745 beneficiaries in the state. Through these ration cards, every person will be able to get 5 kg of rice free of cost.

Noteworthy is that in a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was decided that people who earn less than Rs 4 lakh will get ration cards through this scheme, minister Hazarika said.

Through this, about 2 crore people in Assam will get rice free of cost, the minister said. Hazarika added that those who get this ration card will be able to get the Chief Minister's Ayushman card. Through the Ayushman card, everyone in the family will get the facility to get medical care up to Rs 5 lakh in a year.

The minister also said that the state government is doing this to take Assam among the five best states. The minister said more than Rs 100 crore has been provided for road development in Gohpur. Pointing out that the construction of a flood safety dam covering the growing area of Central Chatrang from the railway track to National Highway 15 to protect it from the outbreak of the Chitrang river, he said, the dam to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 19.95 crore, will be able to relieve and rid the city of a long-standing problem. Hazarika promised to make the constituency flood free through development projects.

The minister said that in a few days, 1 lakh 35 thousand youth will get government jobs in the state. In his address, he said that earlier, lakhs of rupees had to be given to get government jobs during the Congress government. He further said that in today's time under the BJP government, people from poor families have got jobs as well as government appointments on the basis of full merit.

He also said that during the tenure of this government, 27 lakh families have received a financial grant of Rs. 1,250 per month through the Arunodoy scheme. He further said that the people of Assam will get this financial benefit of Rs. 1450 per month in a very short time.

Tezpur MP Pallav Lochan Das, local MLA Utpal Bora, Biswanath district commissioner, superintendent of police and many other dignitaries were present during the programme.