Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika explores new agri ventures at Junbeel FPC

Assam Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation Pijush Hazarika visited the Junbeel Farmer Producer Company (FPC), where he distributed finger millet seeds among its members and visited the group’s women-run hatchery.

The hatchery is one of the latest ventures undertaken by the FPC, which has 520 members. During the visit, Hazarika interacted with members and heard about their experiences in entrepreneurship and food-based enterprises.

The members are engaged in producing traditional and value-added products such as Komal Saul, pithas and cakes, while also planning to establish a millet processing unit under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

The minister appreciated the group's efforts towards strengthening women-led entrepreneurship and promoting value addition in agriculture.