GUWAHATI; MLA Pijush Hazarika on Thursday met the family of deceased Borsingh Tisso and offered a relief of 1 lakh rupees to the bereaved’s family.

Tisso died in the shooting of a forest worker in Kuthori Karbi village under Jagirod constituency.

Hazarika informed that a discussion is being held for appropriate investigation into this incident so that such unfortunate incident does not happen again.