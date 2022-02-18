Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika extends assistance of ₹1 lakh to late Borsingh Tisso’s family
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Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika extends assistance of ₹1 lakh to late Borsingh Tisso’s family
GUWAHATI; MLA Pijush Hazarika on Thursday met the family of deceased Borsingh Tisso and offered a relief of 1 lakh rupees to the bereaved’s family.
Tisso died in the shooting of a forest worker in Kuthori Karbi village under Jagirod constituency.
Hazarika informed that a discussion is being held for appropriate investigation into this incident so that such unfortunate incident does not happen again.
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