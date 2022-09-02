Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with other members of the Regional Committee constituted to resolve the Assam Arunachal Pradesh border issue, visited the border areas of Biswanath in Assam and Pake Kisang district of Arunachal Pradesh today.

Minister Hazarika visited the border area along with Arunachal Pradesh Minister Mama Natung and MLAs of the two states Ranjit Dutta, Pramod Borthakur and Biyuram Wahge respectively and interacted with the people living in the border area.

While interacting with the residents of Dikalmukh village, the ministers learnt that the villagers were facing trouble in travelling as the village falls in the reserved forest area under Assam state.

Stating that no state government can take direct step to resolve the boundary issue in the area as Dikalmukh village is in the reserved forest, Minister Hazarika said that the government would request the Central Government to take necessary steps in this regard.

In order to lessen the problems of the villagers in crossing the forest, the Minister urged the administration to make arrangements for travel without violating any rules under the Forest Act.

During the inspection, Minister Hazarika told the media persons present that due to the goodwill of the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the border problem of the two states is going to be resolved soon.

During the inspection, the residents of Dikalmukh, Dipik and Baliso expressed their desire to stay with Arunachal Pradesh, while about 40 per cent of the residents of Paso region want to stay with Assam, the Minister said.

When people from the Karbi community of the Paso region, raised some problems, minister Hazarika assured that the government would do necessary works for constructing a bridge over the Bargang river to facilitate their transportation. The minister also assured the residents that electricity would be provided in the area.

Stating that the areas visited today are reserved forests on the Assam side, Minister Hazarika said that reports have to be sent to the Supreme Court and the Government of India to resolve the problems of the residents living in the border areas.

The Minister also mentioned that efforts would be made to solve the problems of the residents of the two states, who are suffering from many problems in the border areas.