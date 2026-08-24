Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika hits back at opposition criticism, defends palm oil and cost-saving measures

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika has hit back at Opposition criticism over his remarks on paddy seed sowing, saying that being born in a village does not necessarily mean that everyone knows how to sow paddy seeds.

Speaking at a state-level workshop of the Agriculture Department, Hazarika said he would continue working despite criticism and would not be deterred by attempts to ridicule him.

While making a case for palm oil cultivation, Hazarika remarked, “Two types of oil are sinking the country — one is edible oil and the other is petrol.”

The minister also spoke about efforts to reduce personal expenses, saying that despite people assuming that ministers have easy access to money, he too tries to save wherever possible. He said he uses an electric vehicle (EV) to reduce expenses.

Hazarika further said that installing solar panels at a shop owned by his wife had helped save around Rs 1.10 lakh, highlighting the potential of renewable energy to reduce electricity costs.

The minister maintained that criticism would not stop him from continuing his work and initiatives in the agriculture and development sectors.