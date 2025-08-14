Assam minister Pijush Hazarika hoists Tricolour at Guwahati residence, receives praise from Centre

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika marked the spirit of Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at his residence in Guwahati as part of the nationwide #HarGharTiranga campaign. His gesture of patriotism, aligning with millions of citizens across India, drew appreciation from the Government of India, adding to the festive fervour ahead of August 15.

The #HarGharTiranga initiative, launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and inspired by the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages every Indian to display the tricolour at their homes. The movement honours the sacrifices of freedom fighters and aims to strengthen national unity.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony, Hazarika described the Tiranga as “the embodiment of our pride, unity, and the spirit of a New India.” He emphasised that the flag symbolises freedom and the sacrifices of countless heroes, inspiring citizens to contribute towards the nation’s progress.

“I proudly joined the #HarGharTiranga campaign along with millions of fellow Indians,” Hazarika stated. “I urge everyone to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and share their moments at harghartiranga.com.”