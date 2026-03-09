Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates hostel, launches key road projects in Jagiroad

Assam Minister of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Social Justice & Empowerment Pijush Hazarika on March 9, inaugurated a newly constructed hostel at Mohan Banshi Das Junior College in Jagiroad, aimed at providing improved residential facilities for students coming from distant areas.

Hazarika said the initiative marks a new step towards strengthening educational infrastructure in the region and ensuring better opportunities for students. He added that under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam is continuing efforts to expand and improve education facilities across the state.

The minister also inaugurated the construction of a road from Jhargaon to Malaibari via Diprang Barpak under the Asom Mala 3.0 scheme in the Jagiroad constituency. Once completed, the road is expected to improve transportation, ease daily travel for residents and boost regional development.

In another development, Hazarika launched the construction of the road from Shildubi to Jhar Gaon via Ashigarh in Jagiroad under the State Own Priority Development Scheme (SOPD-G).

He said strengthening road connectivity remains a key priority of the state government, adding that such projects will improve mobility, support local development and enhance the overall connectivity of the region.