Minister for water resources, Information and Public Relations, Piyush Hazarika on Monday visited the flood affected areas of Kapili river under Kampur Revenue Circle in Nagaon district to take stock of the departmental work being undertaken to prevent floods and also the flood victims of the area. The minister reached flood affected areas under Dhaldhaliya panchayat under Kampur revenue circle early this morning and took stock of the floods.

In view of the recent heavy rainfall at various places in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, the water level of the lower area, especially the Kapili river, has increased and flooded parts of its vicinity, said the District Water Resources Department officials.

Engineers have been engaged in rescue of dams in a war-torn manner for the past three days at the behest of the Water Resources Minister in creating floods in the adjoining areas constructed by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department under the Dhaldhalaya Village Panchayat.

The minister, who is constantly taking stock of the situation from the department officials, today accompanied MLA Jitu Goswami and Shashikant Das to the area and took stock of the arrangements being taken by the department for dam safety. While inspecting the areas, Minister Hazarika told to the media reporters that though the erosion dams were constructed under panchayats and rural development departments, there were no dams in the water resources department, yet he had already directed the water resources department to take measures to protect the dam and as a result of this order, the department engineer has been taking flood prevention measures in the area day and night for the last three days.

It may be mentioned that the Dams constructed by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department sits at a difference in the construction of roads, the Minister said that from now on, he will also urge the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments to work together with the Department of Water Resources in formulating the laid down policy of the dam during the construction of the dam. Stating that the water resources department's mathauris are relatively large and ensure dispersal of rollers per metre while construction, the Minister said that he would also call upon the honourable Ministers and officials of panchayats and rural development departments to ensure that, He also said that the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam has also directed the Minister that "we all together have to work well in road vs. Dam and not to break the dam and thus fall into the flood problem", he added.

On the other hand, minister Piyush Hazaricha said that fighting nature is not so easy and a road of the water resources department was broken in last year's floods but not a single case of water resources department has been broken so far this year and efforts will be made departmentally to protect the roads Stating that major efforts were made to control floods in Dhemaji and Morigaon districts which have been affected by two floods in Assam last year, the Minister said that the flood is still under control in the two districts this year.

Minister Piyush Hazarika, on the other hand, stated that the water resources department is in a hurry to protect all the roads in need, whether it is the water resources department or other departments during the monsoon. When asked by the media during today's inspection whether government funds have not been used for road construction due to the closure of the monsoon roads construction, Minister Piyush Hazarikar said that he has been monitoring every field since taking charge of the water resources department and focused on emergency security work by suspending permanent works only to prevent misuse of public funds during the monsoon.

Moreover, Minister Hazarika directed the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon District Administration to provide proper assistance to the flood victims at the same time.