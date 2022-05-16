Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika on Monday inspected the flood caused by the Kapili River overflowing onto the roads of villages under Dhaldhalia Panchayat, which falls under the Dhaldhalaia Panchayat, the Kampur Revenue Circle in Nagaon District.

He was accompanied by MLAs Sri Jitu Goswami and Shri Sashi Kanta Das along with officials of the Water Resouces Department.

The water was released by the NEEPCO Dam at Umrangsu and he directed the Engineer of the Water Resources Department to take responsibility for the construction of a dam being built by the gaon panchayat.

Pijush also asked him to initate all necessary measures by employing more workers and remaining active for any eventuality.