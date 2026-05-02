Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika joins cleanliness drive, praises GMC sanitation workers

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on May 2 participated in a cleanliness drive outside his residence and expressed gratitude to the sanitation workers of Guwahati Municipal Corporation for their continuous efforts in keeping the city clean and livable.

Sharing visuals of the drive, the minister lauded the dedication and hard work of sanitation workers, stating that their contribution deserves respect and appreciation from society.

“Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated sanitation workers of GMC who work tirelessly every day to keep our city clean and livable. Their hard work deserves our respect,” Hazarika said.

He also stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness, adding that a clean city is a shared responsibility of every citizen.

The minister was seen actively taking part in the cleanliness campaign, reinforcing the message of civic responsibility and community participation in sanitation efforts across Guwahati.