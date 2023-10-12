The Minister for Water Resources, Information, and Public Relations in the Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika on October 12 participated in the official distribution of Orunodoi cards as part of the Orunodoi 2.0 scheme in Karimganj district. The event marked a significant milestone in the state's commitment to social welfare and economic development, reaffirming the government's dedication to the betterment of the common people.

Minister Hazarika, addressing the gathering during the Orunodoi Card Distribution Programme, expressed his admiration for the transformative leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He noted that the Assam government, under Dr. Sarma's stewardship, has been resolutely steering the state toward a brighter future, fulfilling promises made to the people.

The Minister highlighted a range of initiatives and achievements that reflect the state's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its citizens. From extending support to women seeking microfinance loans and the establishment of medical colleges to the construction of model schools and anganwadi centers, Assam's government has been unwavering in its pursuit of enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Minister Hazarika also pointed out the state's dedication to healthcare by mentioning the existence of 24 medical colleges, an increase from just six during Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure as Chief Minister. This expansion underlines the government's resolve to transform Assam into one of the most developed states in the country, providing top-notch healthcare facilities to its residents.

The Orunodoi 2.0 scheme builds upon the success of the earlier Arunodaya initiative, which provided Rs 850 per month to approximately 19 lakh beneficiaries. Now, under Orunodoi 2.0, the beneficiaries are entitled to Rs 1250 per month, further enhancing their economic well-being. Starting from November 10, around 26 lakh beneficiary families across the state will receive this increased monthly support.