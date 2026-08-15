Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika pays tribute to freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 15 paid tribute to the brave freedom fighters and martyrs on the occasion of the country’s 80th Independence Day.

Remembering the sacrifices that paved the way for India’s freedom, Hazarika expressed gratitude to the countless brave souls who dedicated their lives to the nation and paid homage to their indomitable spirit.

He said Independence Day is an occasion to remember the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of those who fought for the country’s freedom and to reaffirm the collective responsibility of building a stronger and more prosperous India.

Hazarika also extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of Assam and the country.