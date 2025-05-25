Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika joined BJP workers, well-wishers and local residents at Booth No. 34, Buraburi Gaon Panchayat under Jagiroad Legislative Assembly Constituency to listen to the latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

In his social media post, Minister Hazarika expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister’s visionary words that continue to inspire the nation. He highlighted the PM’s focus on the recent success of Operation Sindoor, India’s firm and decisive action against terrorism, as well as the importance of preserving the country’s unique biodiversity.

During the broadcast, Prime Minister Modi praised the courage and precision of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist hideouts across the border. Modi said the operation was not just a military mission but a symbol of the nation’s strong resolve and patriotism. The success of this campaign has boosted confidence and unity across India in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister also spoke about nationwide Tiranga Yatras where thousands of citizens took to the streets holding the tricolour to honor India’s soldiers. He noted the enthusiasm of youth volunteering as Civil Defence volunteers and the creative contributions of children through poems and paintings inspired by the operation.

PM Modi especially appreciated the use of indigenously developed weapons and technology during the operation, reinforcing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He credited Indian engineers and technicians for their hard work in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Minister Hazarika said that the Prime Minister’s speech has inspired people in Assam and all over India to stay united, be brave and feel proud of the country. He encouraged citizens to continue supporting government initiatives and to celebrate the country’s achievements with enthusiasm and responsibility.