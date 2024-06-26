Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika convened a meeting at Janata Bhawan on June 26 to discuss the operation and management of De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centres in the state. The meeting focused on evaluating and enhancing the policies and guidelines that govern the establishment and functioning of these centers.

During the discussion, Minister Hazarika emphasized the importance of ensuring that drug rehabilitation centers operate effectively and adhere to the highest standards. Various stakeholders were present to provide insights and suggestions on improving the existing framework and addressing the challenges faced by these centers.

In addition to the primary agenda, Minister Hazarika interacted with representatives of the Brahman Co-ordination Committee. The conversation centered around the establishment of a Brahman Development Council, aimed at promoting the welfare and development of the Brahman community in Assam.