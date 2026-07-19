Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews Falangani Lift Irrigation scheme at Kumtai

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 19 inspected the Falangani Lift Irrigation Scheme at Kumtai and reviewed its functioning to ensure better irrigation support for farmers in the region.

During the inspection, the minister assessed the operational status of the irrigation scheme and discussed its performance with officials of the Irrigation Department.

Hazarika directed the officials to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the scheme so that farmers receive uninterrupted irrigation support, particularly during crucial agricultural periods.

The minister emphasised that proper functioning of irrigation infrastructure is essential for enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting the livelihoods of farmers across Assam.