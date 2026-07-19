Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews Falangani Lift Irrigation scheme at Kumtai
Pijush Hazarika inspected the Falangani Lift Irrigation Scheme at Kumtai and reviewed its functioning. He said efficient irrigation systems are vital for uninterrupted farm support and better agricultural productivity.
- The visit focused on improving water access for farmers in the area
- Officials briefed him on the system's current condition and performance
- Instructions were issued to keep operations smooth during key cropping periods
Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 19 inspected the Falangani Lift Irrigation Scheme at Kumtai and reviewed its functioning to ensure better irrigation support for farmers in the region.
During the inspection, the minister assessed the operational status of the irrigation scheme and discussed its performance with officials of the Irrigation Department.
Hazarika directed the officials to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the scheme so that farmers receive uninterrupted irrigation support, particularly during crucial agricultural periods.
The minister emphasised that proper functioning of irrigation infrastructure is essential for enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting the livelihoods of farmers across Assam.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today