Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews irrigation projects in Kamrup, stresses timely completion

Assam Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on June 20 visited the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Cluster under the Modernisation of Command Area Development (MCAD) Pilot Project and the Solar Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme at Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district to review the progress of the ongoing initiatives.

During the visit, the minister conducted a detailed inspection of the project sites and interacted with engineers, architects, technical experts, and project consultants associated with the schemes. He was briefed on the technical features, implementation strategies, and expected outcomes of the projects aimed at improving irrigation infrastructure and boosting agricultural productivity.

Hazarika reviewed the progress of the Singua FIS Cluster, which is being implemented under the Government of India’s MCAD Programme to enhance water-use efficiency and modernise irrigation management. The project is expected to expand irrigation coverage and benefit a large number of farmers in the region.

The minister also inspected the Solar Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme, an innovative initiative designed to provide irrigation facilities in remote and flood-prone areas through mobile solar-powered floating pump stations. The scheme aims to ensure efficient water distribution while reducing operational costs.

During the visit, Hazarika interacted with local farmers and residents, seeking feedback on irrigation requirements and agricultural development in the area.

Emphasising the importance of quality execution and timely implementation, the minister directed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe so that farmers can benefit at the earliest.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening irrigation infrastructure and supporting the farming community through innovative and sustainable irrigation solutions.

MLA Raju Sahu, senior officials of the Irrigation Department, technical experts, project consultants, and local representatives were also present during the inspection.