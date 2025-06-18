Assam Minister for Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, and Social Justice Pijush Hazarika chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, to assess the progress of the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township — a transformative urban development initiative aimed at decentralizing growth from the increasingly congested state capital.

The meeting saw the participation of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chairman Narayan Deka, senior officials, and urban planning experts. Minister Hazarika reviewed detailed presentations and held in-depth discussions on the project’s execution roadmap, emphasizing the importance of timely implementation, ecological sustainability, and inclusion of local communities, especially the Tiwa tribal population.

Proposed in 2022 under the vision of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Jagiroad Satellite Township is being developed over 2,000 acres in Morigaon district, around 55 km east of Guwahati. The project includes the 550-acre premises of the now-defunct Nagaon Paper Mill and carries an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, with funding support including a Rs 1,000 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Global urban infrastructure firm Surbana Jurong (Singapore) has been appointed as the project’s master planner. The township’s blueprint dedicates 40% of its land to industrial use and 20% to green and open spaces, while incorporating residential areas, healthcare, educational institutions, and dedicated hostels for women. Provisions for MICE facilities (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) aim to boost business tourism and professional engagement.

The development is anchored by the upcoming Tata Group’s Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor manufacturing plant, expected to generate employment for 27,000 people, alongside an Electronics City and a Japanese Industrial Township — part of Assam’s effort to position itself as a hub for global investment, as highlighted by CM Sarma during his recent visit to Tokyo.

To support this vision, the Assam government has already allocated Rs 500 crore for core infrastructure, including a Rs 111 crore water supply project and strategic plans to enhance road and rail connectivity between Guwahati and Jagiroad. The project is targeted for major completion within three years starting from 2024.

Minister Hazarika urged all departments to ensure timely tendering, integrated planning, and effective coordination. He underscored the need to protect the region’s natural heritage through eco-friendly mobility, logistics support for vendors, and plug-and-play infrastructure, asserting that urbanisation must go hand-in-hand with cultural sensitivity and environmental care.