To protect people from floods and river erosion, the Assam government is building strong embankments in different parts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). On May 11, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, who holds the departments of Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery and also looks after Water Resources and Social Justice & Empowerment visited Tamulpur district to check the progress of several flood control projects.

Minister Hazarika said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government is fully committed to the all-round development of BTR. He also said that apart from development works, the government is taking strong steps to deal with the serious problems of floods and erosion that affect people in this region every year.

The minister visited four important embankment construction sites in Tamulpur. These structures are being built using modern Geo Mega Tube technology, which helps in making stronger and more lasting embankments. These embankments are designed to stop rivers from overflowing and damaging nearby homes, fields and roads.

The first location he visited was a 3.5 km-long embankment along the Suklai river at Dikpar (Ghotirpam), near Goreswar. Minister Hazarika said that this structure will give strong protection to nearby villages. He added that with the arrival of the monsoon season, the government has already started speeding up flood control work across BTR and other parts of Assam.

Later in the day, he went to check another site; a 2.1 km-long embankment on the left bank of the Suklai river at Kakatichuba. This one is also being built using Geo Mega Tubes and is expected to play a key role in protecting the local communities from floods and erosion in the coming years.

Minister Hazarika, along with local MLA Jolen Daimary also reviewed the progress of a 4.7 km-long embankment from Polukata to Balabari. This is one of the largest such structures currently being built in the district. The use of modern technology is expected to ensure its strength and long-term usefulness.

The final site he inspected was the 3 km-long embankment under construction from Chapatol to GK Ali. With this, nearly 13 km of flood protection embankments are being built in BTR this year. All these projects are aimed at reducing damage from floods and making people feel safer during the rainy season.

Minister Hazarika said that these projects show how serious the government is about solving problems that have existed for many years. He said, “We are taking all possible steps to protect the people of BTR from the dangers of floods. Under the guidance of our Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, work is going on quickly and effectively.”