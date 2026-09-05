Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews makhana cultivation and processing at Kamrup

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the state’s emerging makhana sector during a visit to Assam Makhana Udyog, a makhana processing unit at Bamphor, Topatoli in Kamrup (Metropolitan), along with MLA Dr Tapan Kumar Gogoi.

The minister gained insights into the processing and value addition of makhana and later visited the Durung area to witness makhana cultivation firsthand. He also interacted with local farmers to understand their experiences, challenges and requirements.

Highlighting the potential of makhana as an emerging agricultural sector in Assam, Hazarika stressed the importance of technology, processing infrastructure and market linkages to enable farmers to derive greater economic benefits from the crop.

The visit also focused on strengthening the makhana value chain, from cultivation and processing to marketing, while creating new opportunities for farmers and contributing to the growth of Assam’s agricultural economy.