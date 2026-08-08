Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews measures to tackle artificial flooding in Jagiroad

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 8 visited Nizarapar and Nakhola Grant in Jagiroad and reviewed measures being undertaken to address the problem of artificial flooding in the areas.

During the visit, Hazarika took stock of essential works, including drainage clearance, which have already been initiated to improve water drainage and reduce waterlogging.

The minister directed officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works and ensure timely completion of measures aimed at providing relief to residents affected by artificial flooding.