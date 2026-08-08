Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews measures to tackle artificial flooding in Jagiroad
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika visited Nizarapar and Nakhola Grant in Jagiroad to review anti-flooding measures. He asked officials to speed up drainage clearance and complete relief works on time.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- The visit covered Nizarapar and Nakhola Grant in Jagiroad on August 8
- Officials briefed him on drainage clearance work already started locally
- The measures aim to improve water outflow and cut waterlogging
Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 8 visited Nizarapar and Nakhola Grant in Jagiroad and reviewed measures being undertaken to address the problem of artificial flooding in the areas.
During the visit, Hazarika took stock of essential works, including drainage clearance, which have already been initiated to improve water drainage and reduce waterlogging.
The minister directed officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works and ensure timely completion of measures aimed at providing relief to residents affected by artificial flooding.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today