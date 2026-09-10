Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews ongoing projects, focuses on timely water supply to farmers

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on September 10 reviewed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects and schemes across the state with key stakeholders, with a focus on strengthening irrigation systems and ensuring timely water availability for farmers.

During the review, emphasis was placed on improving coordination between the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments to ensure that irrigation services are aligned with the requirements of the farming community.

The meeting also discussed the need to plan water supply based on farmers’ requirements and prevailing weather conditions, enabling better management of irrigation resources during different agricultural seasons.

Another key priority was the expansion of irrigation coverage to more agricultural land, along with strengthening existing irrigation infrastructure to improve access to water for cultivators.

Hazarika stressed the importance of ensuring the timely completion of ongoing irrigation projects, while calling for more efficient use and management of the state’s water resources.

The review aimed at ensuring that irrigation infrastructure and schemes deliver water to farmers when it is most needed, with the broader objective of improving agricultural productivity, strengthening farm operations and supporting the growth of Assam’s agricultural sector.