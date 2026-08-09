Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews preparations in Raha for relaunch of subsidised essential commodities distribution
Pijush Hazarika reviewed preparations in Raha ahead of the relaunch of subsidised sugar and dal distribution. The exercise is meant to help eligible NFSA families access essential commodities at affordable prices.
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Story highlights
- Eligible NFSA families will again receive sugar and dal at lower prices
- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to relaunch the scheme Sunday
- The minister inspected local arrangements to streamline access for intended beneficiaries
Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 9 visited Raha to review preparations for the relaunch of subsidised essential commodities, including sugar and dal, for eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.
The distribution programme will be relaunched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Hazarika inspected the arrangements and reviewed measures to ensure that eligible families can access the essential commodities at affordable prices.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening food security and providing continued support to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.
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