Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews preparations in Raha for relaunch of subsidised essential commodities distribution

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 9 visited Raha to review preparations for the relaunch of subsidised essential commodities, including sugar and dal, for eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

The distribution programme will be relaunched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Hazarika inspected the arrangements and reviewed measures to ensure that eligible families can access the essential commodities at affordable prices.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening food security and providing continued support to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.