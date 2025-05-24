Assam minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, convened a comprehensive departmental review meeting at Janata Bhawan today, May 24, focusing on the implementation and progress of a wide range of welfare schemes under the Social Justice & Empowerment Department.

The review primarily assessed initiatives targeting the upliftment of marginalised communities, including the issuance of identification cards for transgender individuals, scholarships for specially-abled students, the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme, and welfare programs for senior citizens. Other schemes under discussion included the State Anti-Drug Centres, Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), and the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, which aim to develop model villages with substantial Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) populations.

Minister Hazarika underscored the urgent need for intensified awareness campaigns to ensure that more eligible beneficiaries can access and avail themselves of these social welfare programs. He stressed the importance of proactive outreach and the implementation of transparent mechanisms to ensure inclusive and efficient delivery.

Highlighting the department’s commitment to participatory governance, the Minister directed officials to organise exclusive consultations with representatives from the transgender community, individuals with disabilities, and addiction rehabilitation centres. He expressed his willingness to meet these groups personally to better understand their concerns and explore actionable solutions for their inclusion, empowerment, and rehabilitation.

In addition, Hazarika reviewed the current status of schemes being implemented by the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. He instructed departmental officers to fast-track the execution of all pending projects with a focus on measurable outcomes, transparency, and equity.

The high-level review was attended by Pallav Gopal Jha, Commissioner and Secretary of the Social Justice & Empowerment Department; Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Director of the Department; and Dr. Kulashree Nath, Director of the Welfare of SC and OBC Department, along with other senior officials.