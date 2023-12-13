Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika today said that the BJP led state government is committed to bringing all the welfare schemes to the deserving beneficiaries among the people.

Hazarika, while attending a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Morigaon district, said that both the Centre as well as the state government are committing to taking the welfare schemes to all deserving beneficiaries. He even called upon the government officials present at the event to make sure that no deserving person is deprived of the welfare schemes they are worthy for. He even said that proper promotion of the schemes must be done so that commoners can know about them and avail their benefits.

Hazarika also talked of the various central schemes started by the Narendra Modi led government and said that the government is keen that people avail the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Attending a local meeting at Mayong circle, Hazarika said that through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme, the government is bringing the administration to the villages and making sure that all deserving persons avail themselves of the welfare schemes of the government.