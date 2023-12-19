Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has said that there is no vacancy in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for political leaders from other parties seeking tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media today, Hazarika said that a lot of people and leaders from other parties are willing to join the BJP, but there is no vacancy right now for people who are seeking election tickets. Here, Hazarika said that people who want to join the BJP without any aspiration for election tickets can come and join the party.

"A lot of people from the Congress, who are not ticket aspirants, are set to join the party. None of our seats are vacant. BJP and all its allies have their legislators on the seats. And where there are no legislators, there are also probable candidates. So there is no vacancy in our party or in our alliance. So there is a crunch of space in our party for people who are seeking tickets. Hence we are not going to talk with such people. But those who want to work for the state and the people, and want to leave the Congress party, they can come and join us," said Hazarika.

Hazarika's statement comes in the wake of reports that several party workers as well as leaders of the Congress party are looking to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. The saffron party in Assam has also witnessed a steady inflow of party workers into their fold from opposition parties like the Congress.