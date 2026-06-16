Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika seeks Centre's support for irrigation, agriculture development

Assam Minister for Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika met Union Ministers C. R. Patil and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on June 16 to discuss the development of the state's irrigation and agriculture sectors.

During his meeting with Patil, Hazarika highlighted Assam's vast irrigation potential, driven by the Brahmaputra and the state's extensive river network. He informed the Union Minister that Assam has an irrigation potential of nearly 27 lakh hectares of agricultural land, while existing irrigation schemes currently cover about 7 lakh hectares.

The discussions focused on strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expanding coverage under the Centre's vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani." Patil appreciated Assam's potential and assured all possible support from the Union Government for further development of irrigation facilities in the state.

Later, Hazarika met Chouhan and briefed him on Assam's agricultural landscape, ongoing initiatives, and future opportunities for growth. The Union Agriculture Minister shared insights and guidance for strengthening the sector and assured full support from the Centre for the welfare of farmers and the overall development of agriculture in Assam.

The meetings underscored the commitment of both the Central and State Governments to work together to enhance irrigation facilities, boost agricultural productivity, and improve the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers across Assam.