Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has formally requested an inquiry into the recent death of an elephant hit by a train on the railway tracks in Morigaon in Assam. In a letter addressed to Assam Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Hazarika expressed his deep concern over the incident and emphasized the need for preventive measures to protect the state's wildlife.

The incident occurred on the night of July 9, when a speeding train fatally struck a wild elephant. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Hazarika noted that this was not the first such incident in the area, which is not recognized as an elephant corridor. He mentioned that similar incidents had previously occurred nearby, raising concerns about the shifting occupancy locations of elephants in the state.

Hazarika proposed that the Forest Department undertake a study to determine if the known elephant habitats are shifting. If this is the case, he suggested mapping out new corridor routes and collaborating with stakeholders such as Railways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the District Administration, and the State Public Works Department (PWD) to enhance safety measures. These measures could include the implementation of technological or AI-based solutions to detect elephant movement near roads and railway tracks in areas like Jagiroad.

"Elephants are an integral part of Assam's ecosystem. You may be aware that during Gaj Utsav 2023, Assam announced key measures to augment Project Elephant in the State. If deemed fit, the ambit of such measures may be expanded to areas where elephant activity has recently increased such as Jagiroad," Hazarika added.

In his letter, Hazarika expressed confidence in Minister Patowary's leadership and the potential for collaborative efforts to protect Assam's precious wildlife. "I am confident that under your leadership, we can work together to protect our precious wildlife and ensure a safe and peaceful coexistence between humans and animals in Assam," he concluded.