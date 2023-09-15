Amid the social media spat between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over the latter’s allegation of the involvement of Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in a land scam, Assam CM's close confidant Pijush Hazarkia took a pot shot at Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The cabinet minister posted an old video of Akhil Gogoi wherein it would be seen, the latter accusing then chief minister Tarun Gogoi of acquiring multiple properties abroad worth crores.

With a witty caption to it, minister Pijush Hazarika asked Akhil Gogoi, "What is your current position in this regard?."

In the undated video Akhil Gogoi said, "In America, our chief minister Tarun Gogoi's family including his daughter Chandrima Gogoi, son-in-law and wife Dolly Gogoi has property worth crores."



Also Read: Social media war between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi gets personal: Tale of an uncaring son and a backstabber

Further Akhil Gogoi in the video also claimed that when contacting people residing in America, it was found that only residents can file an application to get the information of owners attached to the property, however, people refused to take such risk.

Later it was the American Embassy who guided Akhil Gogoi and directed him to a website to gain such information, claimed Gogoi himself in the video.

The old video re-emerged hours after, the now Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his wife's allegedly receiving Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government.

Addressing the media, the Sibsagar MLA said, "I have opened a co-operative society...I challenge Himanta Biswa Sarma to open one like me...I dare him to open a cooperative society in the name of the all land acquired by him."

Slamming Himnata Biswa Sarma's wife, Akhil Gogoi said that apart from taking more than 50 bighas of agricultural land in the Nagaon district of Assam after Himanta became the Chief Minister, Gogoi claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also bought 56 bighas of land on July 1, 2023.

