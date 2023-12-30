In the political landscape of Assam, a notable exchange has unfolded between two prominent figures. Pijush Hazarika, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician and minister in Assam, has been actively engaging with Akhil Gogoi, an MLA and leader of the Raijor Dal.

The discourse between them has centred on various issues, including allegations of corruption and land ownership.

Minister Hazarika, known for his direct approach, has publicly asked MLA Gogoi to stop playing politics within one caste and come out of Sivasagar and work for Assam and India.

In a Facebook post, the BJP MLA claimed that Akhil Gogoi has exposed his narrow-mindedness, frustration, egotism, and arrogance via a social media post.



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Further Hazarika wrote, "First of all, let me make it clear that our government, the Chief Minister's love and responsibility towards the Ahoms does not have to be certified by Akhil Gogoi. The entire indiginious community as well as the Ahom people have given their love to the chief minister and our government. Every election and post-election environment is proof of that."

Hazarkia asserted that MLA Gogoi, who is shouting at the BJP and Chief Minister Sarma as communal, has also given evidence of himself to be a communal being.

"Akhil Gogoi, who came into politics by making the farmers extremely proud and using the people's movement, now has only three Gogoi references in his mouth. Now I want to know why Akhil Gogoi has repeatedly said that three Gogois will meet and change the political atmosphere of Assam. Was there none of the titles Gohain, Borgohain, Bora, Saikia? Why do you have the tendency to use titles, and caste to do politics in such a way? Is there Borgohain, Buragohain, Barua, Phukan in Akhil Gogoi's team, I have never seen it with you till date," mentions the social media post.