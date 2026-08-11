Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika slams Congress over Jharkhand student protests, challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 11 launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the recent student protests in Jharkhand, accusing the Congress-JMM government of using excessive force against protesting students and challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to face a debate in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Hazarika condemned the alleged police action during protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and question-paper leaks.

Hazarika alleged that the students were protesting peacefully over issues concerning employment and their future, but police allegedly used tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges to disperse them. He also referred to claims of female protesters being allegedly manhandled during the action.

The Assam minister questioned Rahul Gandhi's response to the Jharkhand protests and alleged that Congress leaders were adopting "double standards" on student issues. He asked why Rahul Gandhi had not visited Jharkhand to meet the protesting students and understand their grievances.

Hazarika also criticised the Opposition over the ongoing confrontation in Parliament, alleging that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly changed his demands and was preventing the House from functioning.

He said the government was ready to respond to the issues raised by the Opposition, including demands for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hazarika challenged Rahul Gandhi to allow Parliament to function and participate in a substantive debate.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, the Hon'ble Home Minister is ready to answer every question you have raised. Now, do not flee the battlefield. Do not be afraid of debate,” Hazarika said.

The minister also rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegation regarding firing during a protest at Jantar Mantar, claiming that no firing had taken place and accusing the Congress leader of spreading what he termed misinformation.

Hazarika said the BJP would continue to support students and young people seeking action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while demanding that the Jharkhand government address the grievances of the protesting job aspirants.