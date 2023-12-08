Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika expressed strong criticism towards Kapil Sibal, accusing him of allegedly tarnishing the state's history.

Further Hazarika accused Sibal of alienating the Northeast by conjuring false theories which may dampen its rich cultural history.

Taking to his X handle, Hazarkia wrote, "Mr @KapilSibal sir has been poorly briefed & speaks a left-liberal view tends to alienate North East by conjuring such theories. At no point in Assam’s history, we were part of Myanmar. From times of Mahabharat & before, we have firmly been an integral part of Bhararvarsh."



Also Read: Assam was originally a part of Myanmar: Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

This comes after senior advocate Kapil Sibal while commencing his submissions on behalf of the respondents with regard to a series of petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955 said that the migration of the population is embedded in history and cannot be mapped.

"Migration of people in the population is embedded in history and cannot be mapped. Assam was a part of Myanmar and then the British conquered a part of it and that is how Assam was handed over to the British you can now imagine the amount of movement of people that took place and under the partition, East Bengal and Assam became one and Bengali language was being taught in schools where there was large scale opposition. The interaction and absorption of the Bengali population in Assam has a historical context", Sibal says.