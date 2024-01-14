Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on January 14 took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's clothing choices targeting him of buying clothes mostly from high-end fashion houses or luxury brands.

Sharing a pic of Rahul Gandhi and comparing the jacket worn by the Congress leader with another pic of a Hartley Two-In-One Jacket from Burberry priced at $995 (Approx Rs 82,457.99), the Assam Minister said, "Main problem of @INCAssam is how a Dalit, like me, can wear stylish clothes. Yes, I buy first copies from Fancy Bazar & I am not ashamed of my aspirations. You should be ashamed to presume that anything good has to be Italian. What about this Italian’s shopping choices?"

Earlier, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Assam Congress criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly plunging every Assamese into debt, while highlighting his close aide, referred to as the "master of Syndicate Raj," who is reportedly wearing a jacket worth Rs 3.75 lakhs.

The Congress accompanied the post with images of the jacket and the minister wearing it.

The Congress highlighted that the jacket in question, worn by Hazarika, is a product of Gucci, an Italian luxury fashion brand based in Florence, Italy

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's political campaigns have no meaning but mere marketing words: BJP leader Nalin Kohli on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'