Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was sent by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to oversee the rescue operation in Manipur’s Noney district after the massive landslide, took stock of the situation at the Territorial Army’s camp in Tupul yesterday.

“As per directions of HCM @himantabiswasir, today I visited the territorial army camp in Tupul, Manipur which was devastated by a massive landslide. I took stock of the ongoing rescue ops for the recovery of territorial army jawans & civilians who are still missing,” he tweeted.

The minister also praised the Manipur administration and Chief Minister N Biren Singh “for their unwavering efforts in the rescue and relief operation of the victims despite challenging geographical challenges.”

On behalf of Govt. of Assam, I sincerely express my gratitude towards Manipur Govt. & HCM Shri @NBirenSingh ji for their relentless efforts in the rescue & relief operations of the victims despite complex topographic hurdles. (2/2) — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 2, 2022

The situation remains grim in Manipur’s Noney district where the number of deceased due to the landslide has now reached 33.

At least 81 people were impacted by the landslide that occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Out of 43 Territorial Army soldiers who were impacted by the landslide, 20 lost their lives. While 13 injured soldiers have been rescued so far, 12 remain missing.