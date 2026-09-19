Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika urges BJP workers to reach every household in Laharighat ahead of Nagaon bypoll

Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika and BJP MLA of Dispur Pradyut Bordoloi attended a Laharighat LAC Karyakarta Sammelan at Tinisukia Khelpathar, where a large gathering of party leaders, workers and supporters participated.

According to the statement shared from the event, a number of Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika spoke about the government’s development agenda and organisational priorities and urged party workers to strengthen grassroots outreach by connecting with households across the constituency.

He also called upon BJP workers to seek support for the party’s Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election candidate, Devasish Sharma Dangoriya.

The event was held as part of the BJP’s organisational activities ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. The growing participation at the Laharighat programme was described by the organisers as strengthening their efforts to work for development and address issues concerning the people of the area.