Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika urges MLAs to mobilise farmers for Agricultural Infrastructure Fund awareness programme

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday, July 15 appealed to members of the Assam Legislative Assembly to mobilise progressive farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and other eligible stakeholders from their respective constituencies for the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Awareness Programme scheduled to be held on July 25 at Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati.

Addressing the House during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Hazarika said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the programme, which is expected to witness the participation of nearly 5,000 agri-entrepreneurs from across the state.

The minister said the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at strengthening agricultural infrastructure and creating post-harvest management facilities across the country.

Explaining the scheme, Hazarika said eligible beneficiaries can avail loans of up to Rs 2 crore for developing agricultural infrastructure, with a three per cent interest subvention. Applications are submitted through the AIF portal and, following scrutiny by banks, applicants meeting the required creditworthiness criteria can access institutional finance for infrastructure projects.

He informed the Assembly that several beneficiaries in Assam have already availed themselves of the scheme and established agricultural infrastructure under the initiative. However, he noted that a large number of eligible farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in the state are yet to benefit from the programme.

According to the minister, the awareness programme has been organised to familiarise prospective beneficiaries with the scheme, guide them through the application process and facilitate easier access to institutional credit for agricultural infrastructure development.

Calling for the cooperation of all legislators, Hazarika urged MLAs to ensure maximum participation of eligible farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from their constituencies. He also requested members of the Assembly to attend the event and encourage beneficiaries to take full advantage of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme.