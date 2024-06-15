Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika undertook an inspection of the excavation work along the Jarashar River in Balipara, Sonitpur under Kamrup district in Assam on June 15. The minister, accompanied by Hon'ble MLA Krisna K. Tanti and departmental officials, assessed the ongoing dredging efforts aimed at restoring the river's vitality and flow.

Minister Hazarika expressed his optimism about the project's impact, stating, "This morning, inspected the excavation work of Jarashar river in Balipara, Sonitpur. To make the water flow seamless, the Water Resource Department has taken the initiative to dredge 7.5km of the river. With the completion of the project, I am sure Jarashar River will be able to restore its glory."

Dredging plays a crucial role in maintaining waterway navigability, preventing flooding, and preserving aquatic ecosystems.

The inspection visit is a measure to address water management challenges and promote eco-friendly solutions for the region's water bodies.

The revitalization of the Jarashar river holds significance not just from an ecological standpoint but also in terms of enhancing water access for communities and supporting agricultural activities.