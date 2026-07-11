Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visits Kamalpur seed farm, interacts with farmers

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 11 visited the Jajikona Seed Farm of the Assam Seed Corporation Limited in Kamalpur, where he interacted with farmers and reviewed agricultural activities.

During the visit, the minister discussed the importance of quality seeds, modern farming practices and measures to further strengthen Assam's agriculture sector. He also sought feedback from farmers on ways to improve productivity and enhance agricultural development in the state.

Sharing moments from the visit, Hazarika said spending time with farmers brings a different kind of joy, acknowledging their contribution to nurturing the state's agricultural landscape.

Expressing his hopes for a successful cultivation season, the minister wished that the coming months would reward farmers' hard work with a bountiful harvest and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the farming community through improved agricultural practices and quality seed production.