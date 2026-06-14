Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika warns of action over delay in seed distribution, pushes for modernisation of agriculture

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday, June 14, directed officials to ensure the timely distribution of seeds to farmers across the state and warned that strict action, including criminal proceedings, would be initiated against those found responsible for delays.

Reviewing the functioning of the agriculture department, Hazarika stressed that uninterrupted and timely support to farmers must remain a priority. He stated that any lapse in seed delivery affecting agricultural activities would be dealt with firmly.

The minister also instructed all departmental employees to report to work by 9:30 am and said disciplinary action would be taken against officials failing to comply with attendance requirements.

Emphasising stronger field-level engagement, Hazarika directed agriculture department personnel to regularly visit farming areas, monitor crop activities and remain closely connected with farmers to address challenges on the ground.

During discussions with officials, the minister reviewed measures aimed at increasing agricultural production across Assam. He said the state should gradually transition from traditional farming practices towards technology-driven and modern agricultural methods to improve efficiency and productivity.

Hazarika said the government would place greater emphasis on expanding vegetable and fruit cultivation alongside paddy farming as part of efforts to diversify agricultural output.

Highlighting emerging export opportunities, he said Assam recently exported 500 kilograms of litchi to Singapore and noted that demand for the produce is increasing. As part of efforts to strengthen horticulture, the government is working towards distributing 200 litchi saplings each to farmers in Tezpur.

He further announced that 50 lakh fruit saplings would be distributed across the state in the next phase of agricultural expansion initiatives.

Referring to earlier agricultural initiatives, Hazarika acknowledged the work undertaken during the tenure of former Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, while noting that different leaders adopt different approaches to administration. He said his approach places emphasis on accelerated implementation and field-based execution.

The minister also expressed confidence that ongoing initiatives would help increase the number of registered farmers in Assam from 24 lakh to 40 lakh.

Officials at the meeting discussed expanding agricultural outreach and improving overall crop productivity. A major focus was placed on bringing more farmers under official records to enable access to government schemes and financial assistance, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are not excluded.

Among the proposals reviewed was a plan to distribute seeds according to soil conditions in different regions of the state. Officials said aligning seed varieties with local land characteristics is expected to improve crop quality and yields.

Hazarika additionally directed timely delivery of benefits under government welfare programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and other state and central schemes, ensuring support reaches farmers without delays.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector, the minister urged officials to maintain close coordination with field conditions and adopt practical measures that directly benefit farmers.

He also announced plans to begin visits across different parts of Assam from the first week of July to review agricultural development and assess progress on implementation.

The review meeting forms part of the state government’s broader strategy to modernise agriculture and build a more sustainable and farmer-focused agricultural system in the long term.