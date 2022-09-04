Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday, visited the office of Basistha Water Resources and warned the engineers who are being very slow and sluggish in their duties and responsibilities.

“We want to discuss the matter openly, without any difficulties like how they are doing their work and if they have some fresh ideas and facing any problems or something. We are forming a forum to discuss these issues and that's why we are conducting a two-days workshop”, Pijush Hazarika stated while talking to the media.

“Some are corrupted but not everyone. And that's why the department is not becoming responsible. But we will take strict action against those who are violating the rules”.

In this year's flood, the engineers have also worked hard when the river banks were totally devastated. I'm not scolding them but asking them to work properly in the department.

It needs mention here that Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika paid a visit to the Peace Wellness Foundation, a rehabilitation centre near Gauhati Commerce College in Guwahati, on Thursday.

During the visit, the minister was taken aback by the lack of even the slightest facility for the residents of the centre and warned the authorities of the centre to take immediate action in this regard.