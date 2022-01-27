GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has exuded hope that tourism to the Kaziranga National Park will double during the next season despite the COVID-19 pandemic as the population of the animals within the park has increased.

"Tourists had reduced in Kaziranga National Park due to #COVID19, but this year we'll get double the number of tourists that arrived last year, as our rhinoceros, elephant, and tiger populations have increased; we have better infrastructure," Suklabaidya has been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, changing travel restrictions compelled travellers to book their holidays closer to home. The scenario was no different in the Kaziranga National Park.

The number of tourists at the Park was 3.33 per cent higher during the 2020-2021 season as compared to the 2018-2019 season. However, the last season’s revenue was 26.8 per cent less than the 2018-2019 season. This is because 99.7 per cent of the total visitors were domestic tourists last year.

The number of foreign tourists has dwindled sharply, causing a severe dent in the tourism sector's coffers.

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