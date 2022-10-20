Assam Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora stated that the state government is determined to focus on improving tea gardens and shouldering the industry's social responsibility.

The minister presented the draft proposal of the policy, which includes many components, during a meeting held on October 19 in Guwahati to discuss the formation of a new Tea Policy with members of various groups.

Replacement of old plants and machinery, financial assistance for opening tea boutiques, new blending and packaging industries, participation in national and international trade fairs, quality certification, organic tea certification of the factory, and export support for sending tea directly from Assam to overseas countries are among the components.

P K Bhattacharjee, Secretary General of the Tea Association of India, stated that the industry's primary goal was to increase tea consumption per capita.

Assam supplies more than half of the country's production, hence the burden to increase demand falls primarily on the tea business, necessitating a proactive policy.

He also encouraged the administration to include the different national flagship initiatives in the tea strategy.

According to Guwahati Tea Buyers Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani, the tea blending and packaging unit is currently not covered by Assam Industrial Policy, hence tea is purchased in Assam and packaged in other states.

If the state government approves it, it will bring massive investment, job creation, infrastructure development, and goodwill, resulting in greater Assam tea price realization, he claims.

Bihani believes that the government should implement laws that motivate good tea farmers and encourage them to sell their products through the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, which has the potential to become the world's largest auction center.