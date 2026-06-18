Assam minister pushes for climate-smart agriculture at farming workshop

Assam Minister for Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals, Jayanta Malla Baruah, addressed a workshop on Natural Farming and Organic Farming organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha, Assam Pradesh, in collaboration with the Guwahati City District Kisan Morcha.

The programme was held as part of the celebrations marking 12 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the workshop, Baruah highlighted the importance of adopting modern, sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices to meet rising food demands while addressing challenges such as climate change, floods and droughts.

He stressed the need to promote natural and organic farming methods to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability, improve soil health and enhance farmers’ resilience against environmental challenges.

The workshop was held at the Convention and Training Centre of the Assam PWD and NH Department in Guwahati and witnessed the participation of farmers, agricultural stakeholders and BJP Kisan Morcha members.