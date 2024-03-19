Assam Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, has questioned Gaurav Gogoi's understanding and respect for Assamese culture, following his marriage to a foreigner.

Mallabaruah highlighted that Gogoi had spent significant time abroad and married a foreign woman. This, he argued, could potentially distance him from the culture and civilization of Assam.

In response to a query about Gogoi's etiquette, Mallabaruah expressed that to truly understand Assamese culture, one must experience the land and its people firsthand, something he felt Gogoi had not done.

Mallabaruah further commented that Gogoi's statements were not surprising, given his experiences abroad. He emphasized the importance of upholding traditions and maintaining personal relationships in addition to political ideologies.

He also stressed the flexible nature of Assamese culture and the need to avoid politicising relationships and interactions.

Mallabaruah's comments come amidst a broader discussion about cultural understanding and political ideologies.

"Gaurav Gogoi has not been with the culture and traditions of Assam for a long time. He stayed abroad, and married a foreign girl, so how will he know the civilization and culture of Assam?", the minister was responding to a question from reporters about Gaurav Gogoi's etiquette.

He further said that if you want to know the civilization and culture of Assam, you have to smell the sweat and smell the soil.

Gaurav Gogoi has not smelled the smell and sweat of the soil. He has got the fragrance of foreigners, the fragrance of living abroad, claimed the BJP minister.



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Baruah also claimed that the tradition of India is the love, affection, and coordination of the elders and there is a personal connection in addition to the political ideology here, we have to protect those relationships, said Minister Jayant Mallabaruah.

Speaking on the lines of the Jorhat LS seat, Pijush Hazarkia claimed that Gaurav Gogoi would lose by a margin of one and a half to two lakh votes.

"Gaurav Gogoi's defeat is certain so his mind will be upset. And if Gaurav Gogoi loses, he must stay away from parliamentary politics, so it's only natural for him to get angry. His father was chief minister, Gaurav Gogoi remained an MP without doing any work, Gaurav Gogoi was an MP of the people of Kaliabor without doing any work. Minister Hazarika also asked whether Gaurav Gogoi had done anything significant for the people of Kaliabor after being an MP for ten years," quoted Hazarika.

He spent his days without working, this time he would lose, so it's natural for him to get angry, said Hazarika.