Assam Minister Rameswar Teli reviews probe into Duliajan de-addiction centre death, seeks thorough probe

Assam minister Rameswar Teli paid a late-night visit to Duliajan Police Station on June 28, to review the progress of the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Amon Sonar at a de-addiction centre in Naoholia, Duliajan, on June 19.

During the visit, Teli assessed the status of the probe into the alleged murder case and directed Duliajan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dibyajyoti Dutta to ensure the immediate arrest of the prime accused and conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident.

According to available information, Amon Sonar, a resident of Barua Tiniali in Duliajan, allegedly died following an assault at a De-Addiction Cum Rehabilitation Centre located in Naoholia. Allegations have been levelled against the owner of the centre, Santosh Limbu, and others, who were reportedly involved in the incident under the pretext of treatment before allegedly fleeing the premises.

Police have so far arrested five individuals in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody. However, the prime accused, Santosh Limbu, a resident of Keketong area in Margherita and owner of the de-addiction centre, remains absconding.

Speaking to media persons after the review meeting, Minister Teli said he would urge the state’s Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ashwini Roy Sarkar, to initiate measures for regulating the increasing number of de-addiction centres operating across the state.

He further stated that he would request the Chief Minister to consider bringing a legal provision before the state cabinet aimed at restricting bail for individuals involved in drug trafficking for up to one year.

The incident has drawn public attention to the functioning and oversight of de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities in the state, with authorities continuing efforts to trace the absconding accused and complete the investigation.