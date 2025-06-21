Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Barpeta

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated today in Barpeta with great enthusiasm and participation, in the august presence of Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The event commenced with a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This year’s global theme—“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”—underscored the deep connection between personal well-being and planetary health, resonating with India’s G20 motto: “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Following the broadcast, local yoga instructors led a one-hour yoga session, joined by Minister Dass, the District Commissioner of Barpeta, CEO Zilla Parishad, ADCs, ACs, and other district officials.

An award ceremony was also held to felicitate the winners of a district-level yoga competition, which saw the participation of 172 individuals across four age groups.

Addressing the gathering, Dass said, “Yoga is uniting the world. Just like we recharge our phones daily, yoga recharges our body—benefiting both mind and body.” He encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as a daily discipline and advised regular, rigorous practice to master the asanas.