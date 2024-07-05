Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass accompanied by Additional District Commissioner(Relief and disaster Management) Tinsukia, Margherita sub Divisional officer(civil) and Margherita Circle officer on friday visited various flood relief camps under the Margherita Revenue Circle as their objective was to assess the ongoing flood situation in the subdivision and ensure efficient distribution of relief materials.

During his visit Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass took the opportunity to distribute an ex-gratia payment of 4 lakhs to the family members of the late Bicky Kishan, who tragically passed away in a shelter camp in Margherita on 2nd of July.



In the past few days the Burhidehing and Tirap rivers surged to 3.06 meters and 2.29 meters above their danger marks due to excessive rains, posing a grave threat to residents and pushing them perilously to disaster.

According to local reports, Margherita has not experienced such severe floods since 1995/96 thus posed a sudden shock to the locals.

Out of 47 relief camps that were established across Margherita, 20 camps are actively providing shelter to adults and minors of the flood affected areas.

These camps are equipped with essential supplies such as medical aid, clean water, and nutrition, ensuring the well-being of those affected by the floods.

Amidst the devastation, the community has demonstrated remarkable resilience and unity.

The steadfast efforts of administration emergency responders and the collective support of residents stand as a beacon of hope for the region, promising a path towards recovery and rebuilding.

The visit of Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and his team underscores the government's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters and providing timely assistance to affected communities and as relief efforts intensify, Margherita remains steadfast in its resolve to overcome adversity and emerge stronger than before.