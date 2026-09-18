Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu attends Education Conclave 2026 in Nagaland

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the inaugural session of the Education Conclave 2026, a two-day conclave being held in Chümoukedima, Nagaland, with education ministers and policymakers from across the Northeast.

The session was attended by Mizoram Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana, Tripura Education Minister Kishor Barman, Arunachal Pradesh MLA and Adviser to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, along with other dignitaries.

The discussions focused on “Implementation of NEP 2020: Vision, Challenges & Opportunities for the Northeastern States.”

Pegu highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for the Northeast, particularly in the context of the region’s diverse tribal communities and rich linguistic heritage.

He said the policy’s emphasis on education in the mother tongue provides an opportunity to strengthen learning outcomes while preserving and nurturing the region’s linguistic identities.

Pegu also thanked Nagaland’s Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along for providing the platform to share Assam’s perspectives on the implementation of NEP 2020 and the opportunities it presents for the Northeastern states.

The two-day conclave brings together education ministers, policymakers and representatives from the region to discuss challenges, implementation strategies and opportunities arising from the new education framework.